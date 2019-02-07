Updated at 1:50 p.m. Wednesday with additional information from affidavit.

A 4-year-old boy who was left alone in a hot SUV for nearly three hours had a core body temperature of 110 degrees when he was found, according to an arrest warrant affidavit for his mother.

The boy's mother, 38-year-old Lisa Neyland, was arrested Tuesday in connection with her son's death in June. She faces a felony charge of injury to a child.

The boy, Kaysen Neyland, was found unresponsive June 20 inside an SUV parked in the driveway of his family's Providence Village home, about 10 miles east of Denton.

The boy was airlifted to Children's Medical Center Dallas. He died from "heat-related injuries" two days later, police said.

An arrest warrant affidavit reveals Kaysen was left alone in the SUV for hours before his 11-year-old brother found him. Neyland told police that she believed the child had only been in the car for about 30 minutes.

The mother of four took her 11-year-old son, her son's friend, Kaysen and Kaysen's twin brother to a convenience store that day to buy candy.

The 11-year-old told police he was sitting in the backseat between his twin brothers’ car seats.

When the family got home, the boy unbuckled Kaysen's car seat and then went around the SUV to unbuckle his other brother's car seat, according to the affidavit.

He lifted the other 4-year-old out of the vehicle and told his mom to grab Kaysen, whose car seat was on the driver's side, the warrant says.

The 11-year-old told police he went inside the house with the second twin and his friend. Neyland told police she assumed all the kids went inside the house with her but never checked to be sure, the warrant says.

Kaysen’s eyes were open but he was unresponsive when paramedics arrived.

The SUV was parked in direct sunlight on a day that reached the mid-90s, the warrant says.

An autopsy found Kaysen died from "hyperthermia due to prolonged exposure to extreme heat," the warrant says.

Neyland was arrested on the second-degree felony charge after what police called an "exhaustive investigation."

"This tragic situation happens too often in Texas and across the country," said Aubrey police Chief Charles Kreidler in a written statement.

Kreidler said 16 children have died of heat stroke from being left in hot cars this year across the country.

The National Safety Council reported 52 children died in 2018 in hot cars.

Neyland is held in the Denton County jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.