At least four people were shot at a car wash Sunday night, one of them an employee who was hit and killed.



The owner, Dale Davenport, told WFAA that the crowds can get large at Jim's Car Wash in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Boulevard in South Dallas.



Officers were called to the scene shortly after 9:30 p.m. Sources said that there were "hundreds" of people on MLK Boulevard when "a gun battle broke out."

Four people were taken to Baylor University Medical Center. An employee at the car wash, Sheila Sanders, 56, was cleaning when she was shot. Sanders died at the hospital, according to Dallas police. All three victims were in stable condition as of Monday morning.

There are no suspects in custody, police said.

Davenport said he's asked the city to help with the crowds, but said calls to the police do not get a quick response. Even though the city has tried to shut the place down, he said they should focus more on getting enough police officers in the area to fight crime.

Outgoing Dallas Councilman Kevin Felder pushed to shut down the car wash because of repeated crime issues. Davenport told WFAA that he has met with two city council candidates in this runoff election for this district and hopes to stay open and stay safe.

June 2, 2019: Officers investigate the scene after a shooting broke out at a car wash in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Dallas.

June 2, 2019: Officers investigate the scene after a shooting broke out at a car wash in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Dallas.

June 2, 2019: Officers investigate the scene after a shooting broke out at a car wash in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Dallas.

June 2, 2019: Officers investigate the scene after a shooting broke out at a car wash in the 2700 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in South Dallas.

