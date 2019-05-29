At least four people were shot this morning in Cleveland, Texas including a sheriff's deputy...

And authorities are now conducting a manhunt.

Officials say the suspect went to a plumbing business and shot three people, including one female who died at the scene.

65-year old Pavol Vido allegedly fled and later exchanged gunfire with a liberty county deputy near a veterinary clinic less than two-miles away.

The deputy was injured, and officers are now searching for Vido.

Investigators are also trying to determine any relationship between Pavol Vido and those shot at the plumbing business.

The injured deputy was flown to a hospital in Houston.

His condition is not known.