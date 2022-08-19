x
32-year-old-woman arrested after shooting man Monday night

Leslie Ortiz shot Jose DeJesus Hernandez in Pecos, TX at around 8:30 Monday night.

PECOS, Texas — 29-year-old Jose DeJesus Hernandez was shot Monday night around 8:30 p.m. He was found in the 700 block of Rancho Rd. in Pecos, Reeves County, TX. After the gunshot, Hernandez was airlifted to Odessa Medical Center Hospital.

The accused shooter is 32-year-old Leslie Ortiz, who was identified as the shooter while the investigation was conducted. She was arrested and taken to Reeves County Jail.

Ortiz was charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon, which is a second-degree felony. 

Law Enforcement officers had the area secured and kept citizens safe from anything else.

The case is still under investigation and further information will be provided.

