3 people wanted in connection to Hobbs shooting

The incident happened on Wednesday around 11:40 a.m.

HOBBS, N.M. — Three people are wanted for a shooting that happened in Hobbs around 11:40 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Hobbs Police Department, officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2200 block of East Dunn Street.

They were waved-down by witnesses who said a man, later identified as 21-year-old Armando Sotelo, was injured and was being driven to the hospital. Officers also saw that several homes were shot during the incident.

An investigation revealed that Armando Sotelo, along with his father, 58-year-old Juan Sotelo, were exchanging gunfire with two other people, one juvenile and another who was still unidentified at last update.

Armando and Juan Sotelo, as well as the juvenile, face the charge of shooting at or from a motor vehicle.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the shooting is encouraged to contact the Hobbs Police Department by calling 575-397-9265 or on Facebook messenger or Lea County Crime Stoppers by calling 575-393-8005.