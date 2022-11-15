3 men indicted for Midland murder

Arturo Reyes, Corey Milby and Efrain Olguin were involved in a 2021 drive-by shooting.

MIDLAND, Texas — Three men have been indicted for murder in connection to a deadly shooting in Midland on March 13, 2021.

Arturo Reyes, Corey Milby and Efrain Olguin were involved in a drive-by shooting that left 53-year-old Gerardo Ramirez dead, according to court records.

An arrest affidavit for Reyes shows that police responded to calls for a man who was shot in the head.

When they got to the scene, they found Ramirez, who was taken to Midland Memorial Hospital, then Lubbock, where he died.

When police found the three men responsible for the shooting, one of them told police that Ramirez was not the intended target and they didn’t know they had hit anyone.