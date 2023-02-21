3 injured in street racing crash at 42nd, Golder

Three people were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police made an arrest in a crash that shut down 42nd and Golder for a while Saturday.

Just after 10:30 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on 42nd and tried to turn onto Golder.

At the same time, a white car being driven by Felipe Marceleno, 22, was traveling at a high rate of speed west on 42nd.

Marceleno struck the pickup truck then left the roadway, striking a signal pole and an electrical pole.

A 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman inside the truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Marcaleno was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested for racing on a public highway once he was released.