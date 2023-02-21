3 injured in street racing crash at 42nd, Golder

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police made an arrest in a crash that shut down 42nd and Golder for a while Saturday.
Just after 10:30 a.m., a pickup truck was traveling east on 42nd and tried to turn onto Golder.
At the same time, a white car being driven by Felipe Marceleno, 22, was traveling at a high rate of speed west on 42nd.
Marceleno struck the pickup truck then left the roadway, striking a signal pole and an electrical pole.
A 60-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman inside the truck were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Marcaleno was also transported with non-life-threatening injuries and was arrested for racing on a public highway once he was released.
He was given a $500 bond and was released on Feb. 19.