Suspect arrested in massive drug bust in Big Spring

29-year-old Patrick Ramirez was charged with misdemeanor warrants for Possession of Marijuana Criminal Trespass X2, and Criminal Trepass-Habitation.

BIG SPRING, Texas — On March 1, the Big Spring Police Department Narcotics Division arrested 29-year-old Patrick Ramirez on drug charges.

BSPD found Ramirez at his residence at 1601 Stadium and charged him with misdemeanor warrants for Possession of Marijuana, Criminal Trespass X2, Criminal Trespass – Habitation, and Interfering with Emergency Request for Assistance.

When the Narcotic Investigators arrived, they found around 244 pounds of marijuana, 6 pounds of THC wax, 3 pounds of THC oil, 19 Oxycodone pills, five firearms and over $88,000 in U.S. currency.

On top of the initial arrest, Ramirez now faces other charges including Theft of a Firearm State Jail Felony, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon Felony 3, Possession of a Controlled Substance PG1 1-4 grams Felony 3, Money Laundering Felony 3, Possession of Marijuana 50 pounds – 2000 pounds Felony 2, and 2 counts of Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance PG2 greater than 400 grams Felony 1.

Since March 1, Narcotic Investigators executed another search warrant at the Big Spring Storage Zone and found 10 duffel bags with bundles of marijuana.

Investigators revealed that the total weight of the marijuana seized was approximately 350 pounds.