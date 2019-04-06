KILLEEN, Texas — Twenty-eight phones were stolen from 254 Repair Killeen early Tuesday morning, the repair shop said on Facebook.
The shop posted this surveillance footage of the burglary, which has a timestamp of 2:49 a.m.
It also posted the serial numbers of the phones, which have been reported stolen.
If you have any information on the burglary, contact the Killeen Police Department at 254-501-8830.
