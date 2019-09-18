Tuesday, at approximately 1:27 P.M., officers with the Hobbs Police Department were called to an unresponsive child in the 1800 block of N. Turner.

The two-year-old child was pronounced dead on scene.



According to authorities, the child was left in the care of Tammie Brooks, 41, from Hobbs, at approximately 6:30 A.M. on Tuesday morning.

Police say Brooks was supposed to drop the child off at daycare; however, drove to her place of employment instead.

The child was left unattended in a car seat for several hours until Brooks realized the child was still in the car after running an errand.

An autopsy will be conducted by the Office of the Medical Investigator in Albuquerque, NM.



Brooks was charged with abandonment or abuse of a child resulting in death, a 1st-degree felony, and is currently incarcerated in the Hobbs City Jail pending arraignment.



If you have any information about this incident, call the Hobbs Police Department at 575-397-9265.

RELATED: Don't forget your child: Carmakers making alert feature standard by 2025

RELATED: Most new vehicles soon will remind people to check the back seat