BIG SPRING, Texas — Two teens are behind bars after police connected them to an armed robbery Tuesday.

Big Spring police responded to the 1500 block of Chickasaw just before 7:45 p.m. on May 19 in response to a robbery.

The victim, a 35-year-old man, told police he had been walking to a friend's house when two males pulled up to him in a vehicle.

According to the victim, one of the suspects pointed a pistol at him while the other went through his pockets.

While the suspects were stealing from the victim, he attempted to grab the pistol but the pistol was fired, causing the victim to run away.

Big Spring police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries during the incident.

Officers later located the suspects and the vehicle in the 1600 block of Avion.

The police conducted a preliminary investigation and identified the suspects as Marcus Diago Pena, 17, and a 16 year old male whose identity won't be released due to his age.

Both teens will be charged with aggravated robbery. The investigation is still ongoing and no further details are available.

