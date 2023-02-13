2 people arrested in connection to string of burglaries

The burglaries included businesses and vehicles.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department arrested two people in connection to a string of burglaries.

According to OPD, on Friday at approximately 12:30 a.m., officers observed a stolen vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Stripes located at Yukon Road and Andrews Highway.

Officers spoke to the driver of the vehicle, who led them to an address in the 8300 block of Golder Avenue.

During their investigation, officers saw another stolen vehicle and license plates.

While executing a search warrant, officers recovered a considerable amount of stolen property. A man inside the home was arrested for outstanding warrants and failure to identify a fugitive from justice.

Further investigation linked the two people arrested to several business burglaries, including The Mango Tango located at 1219 West 10th St. and Don Saul Automotive located at 8th Street and Jefferson Avenue.

Roger Risher, 37, of Odessa, was charged with unauthorized use of motor vehicle, a state jail felony, burglary of a building, a state jail felony and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Abel Abila, 37, of Odessa, was charged with failure to identify a fugitive from justice, burglary of a building, a state jail felony, engaging in organized criminal activity and multiple warrants from another jurisdiction.