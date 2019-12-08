LUBBOCK, Texas — The search is on for two men associated with the disappearance of 79-year-old Celestino Rodriguez, who was reported missing on Aug. 3.

Arrest warrants were issued for Brett Garza and David Wayne Hampton in connection with the disappearance.

Garza and Hampton used Rodriguez’s debit card at several Lubbock locations the day he went missing, police said. The men are wanted for credit/debit card abuse of an elderly individual 65 years of age or older. Bond is set for $75,000.

The Metropolitan Special Crimes Unit need your help to find Garza and Hampton. Both are known to work and live in the Lubbock area and officials believe they have ties to the Central Texas area.

Police describe Garza as a white, 6 feet and 205 pounds. Hampton is white, 5 foot 5 inches and 140 pounds.

A reward up to $2,000 is being offered for information that helps with the location of Rodriguez or the arrest of Garza or Hampton.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to contact Det. Gerber at 806-777-0396 or call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers may remain anonymous.

