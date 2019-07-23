MIDLAND, Texas — A federal judge in Midland sentenced two men in unrelated cases for child exploitation offenses in July.

Christopher David Mayhall, 42, from Dublin, Texas was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison, while James Vernon Foster, 57, from Abilene, Texas was sentenced to 15 years.

U.S. District Judge David Counts sentenced Mayhall to 20 years in prison followed by 10 years of supervised release on July 11.

An FBI agent acting in an undercover capacity began chatting with Mayhall in November 2018 and indicated he had access to two minor children. Mayhall expressed sexual interest in the children and eventually asked the agent to send him nude photos of the children.

Mayhall also reportedly sent the agent a video of a young child being sexually abused.

In January 2019, Mayhall was charged with one count of distribution of child porn and one count of attempted production of child porn. Mayhall pleaded guilty to the production charge on May 15, 2019.

Foster was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison followed by 10 years of supervised release on July 18.

An undercover FBI agent made contact with Foster, again indicating he had access to minor children. Foster expressed interest in the children and over the course of the next few weeks arranged a meet-up with the undercover agent.

Foster arrived to the meet-up in Midland on March 21, 2019. He was arrested by federal agents and plead guilty to attempted enticement of a minor on May 14, 2019.

These cases were brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse. To learn more about this project you can visit the website.