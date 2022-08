The shooting happened around 4 a.m. Saturday morning.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two people were shot Saturday at a Midland apartment complex.

According to police, around 4 a.m., they got a call about shots being fired at The Clusters apartment complex.

When officers got to the scene, they found two people who had been in an altercation with gunshot wounds. Both were transported to the hospital.