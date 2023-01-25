2 indicted for death of 8-year-old son

Megan Lange and Rodolfo Reyes were arrested in connection to the boy’s death back in November of 2022.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Two people were indicted Monday for their 8-year-old son's death late last year.

Court records show that the child’s mother, Megan Lange, was indicted on charges of capital murder of a person under 10, injury to a child and injury to a child by omission. The child’s stepfather, Rodolfo Reyes, was indicted on one count of injury to a child by omission.

The two were arrested back on Nov. 21, 2022.

According to an arrest affidavit, on Nov. 5, 2022, Ector County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to 2003 N Huntington Ave. on a call for an unresponsive child.

When they got to the scene, Odessa Fire Rescue was performing lifesaving measures on the 8-year-old. He was then taken to Medical Center Hospital.

The boy died from his injuries at the hospital.

ECSO investigators noticed suspicious injuries throughout his body in the head, legs and back area. He also appeared to be malnourished.

Investigators made contact with Lange, who told them after taking the boy to the bathroom and sitting down on a couch to talk to him, his head fell back and he stopped breathing. She said she then called 9-1-1.

Rodolfo later came to the sheriff’s office to provide a statement. He denied injuring the child, but admitted to being in the home the day he died.

An autopsy report showed hemorrhaging on the boy’s neck and that he was malnourished. A forensic pathologist labeled his cause of death to be asphyxiation by manual strangulation, with underlying causes of neglect.