2 former Midland Christian School employees rearrested on failure to report charges

Jared Lee and Dana Ellis were arrested Thursday for failure to make a required child abuse report.

MIDLAND, Texas — Two former Midland Christian School employees were rearrested Thursday for failure to make a required child abuse report, according to a Midland County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Dana Ellis and Jared Lee both posted a $5,000 bond the same day they were arrested.

The two were originally arrested for failure to report with intent to conceal neglect or abuse back in February 2022, along with three other employees.

The assault reportedly involved a sexual assault of a student by members of the baseball team at Christensen Stadium in January 2022.

All five employees were later no-billed by a grand jury in May 2022.

In August 2022, the employees filed a federal lawsuit against the City of Midland and three Midland police officers, alleging the situation caused severe damage to their reputations and professional careers.

The city later filed a motion to dismiss that lawsuit.