2 ECISD students charged for in-school threats

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas —
Ector County ISD has released information on two students being charged for threats made on campuses Wednesday afternoon.
A fifth grade girl at Ireland Elementary was arrested after she pointed at students in her class as if she had a gun and told them she would bring one to school and shoot them.
A sixth grade boy at Nimitz Middle School told one his friends he was planning to shoot up the school Thursday.
Both students were charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school or bus grounds, a class A misdemeanor.
The district pointed to the fact that they are experiencing an increase in this type of behavior, and said it will not be tolerated.
This is all the information we have on the arrests. We will update this story if more details are released.