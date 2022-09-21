2 ECISD students charged for in-school threats

Both students, one at Ireland Elementary and another at Nimitz Middle School, were charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school or bus grounds.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — Ector County ISD has released information on two students being charged for threats made on campuses Wednesday afternoon.

A fifth grade girl at Ireland Elementary was arrested after she pointed at students in her class as if she had a gun and told them she would bring one to school and shoot them.

A sixth grade boy at Nimitz Middle School told one his friends he was planning to shoot up the school Thursday.

Both students were charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school or bus grounds, a class A misdemeanor.

The district pointed to the fact that they are experiencing an increase in this type of behavior, and said it will not be tolerated.