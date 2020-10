Odessa Fire Rescue had responded to a structure fire at Fortune Cookie on Andrews Highway on Monday.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man and woman are in jail after being charged with arson.

Elizabeth Ann Moll and Henry Stewart Mills were arrested on Oct. 13.

Odessa Fire Rescue had responded to a structure fire at Fortune Cookie on Andrews Highway around 3:41 p.m. on Oct. 12

Fire crews say the fire was contained to the rear exterior of the business and no injuries were reported. The two were arrested the next day.