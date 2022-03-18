2 arrested after shots fired at Fort Stockton residence

Neither of the people inside the building were injured.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — Fort Stockton Police have announced two arrests following a shooting at a home Tuesday morning.

Officers were called to the 1700 block of North Williams Street just before 5 a.m. in response to a shots fired call.

Investigators found that multiple bullets had struck a residence. Two people were inside but neither person reported injuries.

Two suspects were later arrested by police.

Angela Tovar, 33, and Brandon Sylvester, 32, have both been charged with deadly conduct.

The investigation is still ongoing and no further information is available at this time.