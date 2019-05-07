MIDLAND, Texas — Two people have been arrested following a pursuit in Midland at 2:30 p.m. on July 5.

Paul Sandate, 35, has been arrested and charged with evading arrest in a vehicle and hindering apprehension.

Kelby Young, 25, was a passenger inside the vehicle and was also arrested. She has been charged with an outstanding warrant for a parole violation.

DPS lead the pursuit while Midland police and the Midland County Sheriff's Office assisted.

According to DPS the chase started in the westbound lanes of Interstate 20 just west of Loop 250.

A DPS trooper attempted to stop a blue Ford F-150 for a speeding violation, but the pickup refused to yield and began to flee.

The vehicle was finally stopped on Highway 191 just east of Highway 158.

Both people arrested have been placed into the Midland County Jail.