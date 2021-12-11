16-year-old OHS student arrested for bringing gun to school

The student was arrested and charged with places weapons prohibited, a third degree felony.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa High School student has been arrested after ECISD says he brought a gun to school Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the district, an administrator was conducting an investigation when he discovered the 16 year old had a gun in his bag.

Due to the student's age, he is not being identified.