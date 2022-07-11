11 year old in Hobbs dies after being stabbed

The Lea County Sheriff's Office says no arrests have been made.

HOBBS, N.M. — An 11-year-old boy is dead and a woman is in critical condition after a stabbing in Hobbs.

According to the Lea County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to the 3900 block of Dal Paso Street just before 1 a.m. on July 10.

Upon arrival, deputies found Mary Johnson, 49, and Bruce Johnson Jr., 11, had been stabbed several times.

Bruce was taken to Covenant Health Hospital where he was pronounced dead. His body has been sent to Albuquerque for an autopsy.

Mary was airlifted to Lubbock. She is reportedly in critical condition.

No arrests have been made at this time, though potential witnesses have been interviewed.