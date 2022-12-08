Affidavit: 11-month-old who died showed signs of 'extreme malnourishment'

The boy's rib cage was reportedly visible and he weighed 11 pounds at the time of death.

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas — An affidavit of arrest for Dylan Oneal reveals new details in the death of his 11-month-old son.

Oneal was arrested on Dec. 6 after the Midland County Sheriff's Office was called to Midland Memorial Hospital Monday about an unresponsive child. He was identified as the child's biological father.

Prior to checking on the infant, deputies found clothes and feces on a bed inside an RV owned or used by Oneal.

An emergency room doctor told officers they believed the infant's death was possibly caused by "extreme malnourishment". The boy was around 11 pounds at the time of death according to the affidavit.

Included in the affidavit were descriptions of the infant's body including bruising, lesions and scabbing on various locations. The boy's rib cage was reportedly visible.

Because of these circumstances, deputies requested a warrant to search the premise and a warrant for Oneal's arrest.

Oneal now sits in the Midland County jail. He has been charged with capital murder of a person under 10 years of age. His bond has been set at $1 million.

Two other people were arrested in connection with the infant's death. 25-year-old Zachery Tyler Oneal and 55-year-old Paul Anthony Hernandez, were also arrested for hindering apprehension in relation to the crime.

An arrest affidavit for Zachery revealed that he did not inform authorities that his brother was inside an RV, stating that it was "not his place".

Jail records indicate both men had bonded out as of Tuesday evening.