11 individuals arrested after high speed chase in Presidio County

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County Deputies made an arrest of 11 individuals after a high speed pursuit between Alpine and Marfa.

The driver and another passenger are both U.S. citizens, while the other are undocumented individuals.