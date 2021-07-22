1 person seriously injured in Midland shooting

One person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries following a shooting on Franklin Avenue Thursday night.

MIDLAND, Texas — Around 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, officers with the Midland Police Department responded to a call of a gunshot victim on Franklin Avenue in Midland, according to a City of Midland spokesperson.

When officers arrived to the scene, they located a gunshot victim.

The victim was transported by Midland Fire Department EMS to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

One suspect has been arrested.