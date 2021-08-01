1 arrested following officer-involved shooting in Odessa

OPD says the suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded herself inside of a residence

ODESSA, Texas — One person is in custody following an officer-involved shooting in Odessa

According to Odessa Police, an officer attempted to make a traffic stop in the area of 9th St. and Lee Avenue around 12:30 p.m.

However, the person evaded the officer on foot. OPD says during the pursuit shots were fired.

The suspect, who has not been identified, barricaded herself inside of a residence in the 1500 block of N. Alleghaney Avenue.

OPD says the suspect eventually surrendered without incident and was taken into custody.

No one was injured and the incident is now being investigated by the Texas Rangers.