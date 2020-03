CRANE COUNTY, Texas — Crane County Judge Roy Hodges has confirmed a 2nd case of the COVID-19 within Crane County.

Judge Hodges says the male patient has a medical background and has taken every precaution to prevent spread of the virus including, quarantine since being symptomatic.

The patient was tested and confirmed for the Coronavirus by Crane's Health Authority.

Judge Hodges say the source of exposure was out of state travel for the male patient.