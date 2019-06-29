Juls, mods, vape pens, Cig-A-Likes...there are all the types of e-cigarettes available and the popularity of the devices seems to be growing. But, so is the fight against them.

The FDA does not regulate e-cigarettes, leaving states and cities to take matters into their own hands.

On Tuesday, San Francisco voted to ban the sale, distribution and manufacturing of e-cigarettes. It was the first U.S. city to do so.

“Some of the things that have been found in there are antifreeze, or other things that are actually damaging the tissue of the lungs on the inside causing damage faster than your traditional cigarette,” Renato Galindo, Director of Cardiopulmonary Services at Medical Center Hospital, said.

This spring, Texas became the 14th state to raise the legal tobacco purchasing age to 21, with exception to military personnel. But Galindo notes his biggest worry with e-cigarettes is the nicotine in them.

“Nicotine is a major problem pretty much because it rewires your entire brain. As far as pleasure and joy. To where a person in order to feel calm at peace and joy because they need that cigarette because it stimulates that part of the brain.”

Galindo argues e-cigarettes may have a “cool" factor to them now, but the long-term health effects will be far from trendy.

“We’re going to see truly the effects of vaping probably within the next 10 to 15 years, as far as the long term. But any decision you make now will have an effect further down the line, it’s better to be clean now than to have regrets later,” Galindo said.

This fall the Medical Center Hospital in Odessa will offer tobacco succession programs.

According to Galindo, “There are evidence based methods to help people wine off it and be successful. And it can take up to 9-10 efforts to be successful. So just because you failed once doesn’t mean that it’s forever, it just takes more effort. But you can succeed."