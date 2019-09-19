MIDLAND, Texas — Both Midland and Odessa Police Departments have sent a handful of releases warning residents of aggravated robbery in the area.

“If someone comes up to you and demands money with a firearm or a bat or with a knife that’s aggravated robbery," said MPD Sgt. Jimmy Young.

The words aggravated robbery, to most people, bring thoughts of a gas station or home.

Unfortunately, it can happen anywhere, even when you least expect it.

“So we tell people always be aware of your surroundings, situational awareness," said Young. "Like if you go to a coffee shop, a donut shop, just be aware of your exits. If someone walks in with a weapon, know how to get out."

It can happen to anyone but Sgt. Young says there are ways to decrease your chances.

“If you’re driving to work, if you’re going to a movie theater, grocery store always be aware of your surroundings. Keep your head up when you’re walking, don’t text and walk at the same time. And if something doesn’t feel right, trust your instincts and leave the scene," said Young.

Although prevention is useful, it can’t guarantee your safety.

Sgt. Young says in the case a robber approaches you armed, you have the choice to comply, run or defend.

So what should you do?

“Comply with them and as soon as you can get away, getaway. But don’t ever go to a secondary location," said Young.

It is your best bet of survival. Items and money can always be replaced.

"You know that nice purse you’re wearing? It’s not worth your life," said Young.

Response

Cooperate and do exactly what the robber asks

Be as polite and accommodating as possible

Do not try to use an alarm, or call anyone. Unless you can safely without any obvious movement

Do not try to be a hero; money can be replaced, a life cannot

After the Robbery

Lock the doors immediately

If you haven’t had a safe opportunity to activate the alarm, do so now

Call 9-1-1 and follow the dispatcher’s instructions

