Young and the Breastless host support group for women who dealt with breast cancer

It is held bi-monthly at the Hope House in Midland.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — Twice a month at the Gifts of Hope House in Midland, a support group is held for women who have dealt with the effects of breast cancer.

This support group is held by Young and the Breastless, an organization that gives support to those women.

“It's a group of ladies who fully understand the aspect that we got through," Jennifer Soto said. "So mainly we're just here for each other, we meet [and] we have events outside of this."

When they hear of someone who is battling breast cancer, Young and the Breastless will reach out to that person to offer them help and an avenue to talk about their feelings and frustrations.

Women like Jennifer Soto are regular attendees to these bi-monthly meetings.

After all, the group did support her during her cancer diagnosis.

“I was diagnosed two years ago, actually October 11th, coming up on two years in a few days," Soto said. "I went through chemo, several surgeries, radiation. I had a very aggressive type of breast cancer.”

The meetings keep a positive vibe to it, jokes are made and laughs are had.

It helps put everyone at ease when everyone is on the same page and has similar stories.

“One thing I've noticed about this group and one thing they showed me is that life is bigger than cancer and that these women have such a huge joy for life," Clint Dickson, the executive director of the Permian Basin Gifts of Hope, said. "What they bring to each other is really helping each other focus on the joys and what is possible through a cancer diagnosis.”

It’s what makes women like Soto want to keep coming back and telling their story.

Not only to be around others who know what breast cancer is like, but to bring comfort to those who are currently going through it.