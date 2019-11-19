ODESSA, Texas — Film buffs and movie lovers alike have a reason to celebrate this weekend – the 4th annual West Texas Film Festival kicks off this Thursday, November 21st.

More than 40 films from 17 countries will be showcased this weekend, including Finding Home in Boomtown.

Directors from all over the country will host panel discussions, in addition to student-produced films focused on education being featured.

Organizers say going to a film fest is the perfect opportunity to see movies that you typically wouldn't get to see in the area.

"West Texans don't often get to leave West Texas. In essence, film is a way of travel. It's also another cultural event to add to our cultural offerings here," festival director Harlan Whatley said.

The festival will begin with a gala Thursday at the Ellen Noel Art Museum. You can watch more films and panels Friday and Saturday at Odessa College. Admission is $15 dollars a day. To learn more about the festival, visit: wtxfilmfest.org