The group will be placing wreaths on veterans' resting places in Midland and Odessa.

TEXAS, USA — Wreaths for Heroes is asking for volunteer help for over the weekend.

Patriot Guard Riders will be placing wreaths on the final resting places of veterans.

On Dec. 5 the group will be at Fairview Cemetery in Midland, and they will be at Sunset Memorial on Dec. 6. Both will take place at 10 a.m.

The group us needing volunteers to pickup and place the wreaths.