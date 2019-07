ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Parks and Recreation is throwing a pool party at the Woodson Aquatic Center on 1020 E. Murphy Rd, and the whole family is invited.

On August 1 the pool will be open late for an event that will include music, contests, giveaways, and free watermelon from H-E-B.

The party begins at 5 p.m. and the movie will end before 11 p.m. Cost of admission remains the same as it is during regular hours, children over 11-months-old are $2.50 per child, adults over 18 pay $4.00 a person.