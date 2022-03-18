Friend of USW van crash victim reflects on fond memories

Annika Melendez, a high school friend of Karisa Raines, remembers her for her love of golfing, God and helping others.

MIDLAND, Texas — The community continues to honor the nine victims who died in Tuesday's horrific crash involving the University of the Southwest golf team.

NewsWest 9 has reached out to their families and friends to find out more about them and who they were.

Annika Melendez a high school friend of Karisa Raines, remembers her for her love of golfing, God and helping others.

"She was always a helping hand, and she was always a team member," said Melendez. "She would basically put herself aside to help others in high school, that's how I saw her. Regardless of what she was going through, she was going to put herself aside and help people that needed it."

Melendez said that as the community comes together to grieve, she reflects on cherished memories she had with Karisa.

"She was really fun to get to know," said Melendez. "She was the funniest girl to be around. Every time I was sad, she was like 'no you're not going to be sad today.' She tried to cheer everyone up."

Melendez has a message for the community. She said she hopes people value those around them.

"Try and keep in touch as much as you can," said Melendez. "It doesn't have to be in person, you can reach out other ways. Always tell them you love them because tomorrow is never promised."