MONAHANS, Texas — The Women's Division of the Monahans Chamber of Commerce is preparing to help those in need stay warm this Winter.

They will be giving out coats on November 14 and 15, from 9 to 11 a.m. and again from 3 to 6 p.m.

The Chamber says this is aimed at helping anyone that may find themselves struggling this year, especially those with little ones.

At this time, they are no longer accepting donations for this event but will announce the next round-up on their Facebook..

If you would like more information, contact the Chamber at (432) 943-2187.

