Winners of Mayoral Art Contest "Midland Through Your Eyes" now on display

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Mayor Lori Blong has picked her winners of the Mayoral Art Contest "Midland Through Your Eyes". The submissions for the contest were due by 5 p.m. on April 16th.
The contest was for Midland residents ages 5-18. The age groups were 5-8, 9-12 and 13-18. There were three 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners per group.
On April 21st, the Museum of the Southwest posted the winners on their Facebook page.
The artwork can now be viewed at the Museum of the Southwest during their open hours, Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.