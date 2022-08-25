Whataburger donates $2K to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin

They also contributed more than 300 school supply bags.

Example video title will go here for this video

MIDLAND, Texas — As prices for school supplies continue to rise, for many families, they are just not in the budget.

To help ease the burden, Whataburger donated $2,000 to Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin and more than 300 school supply bags for kids in need.

Director of Development at Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin, Tim Jakel Jr., said the donation will give less fortunate kids both short-term school supplies and long-term memories.

"As they get older, I think they kind of get that,” said Jakel. “And they kind of say, ‘you know, wow, there were 20 employees that came out to give us those things. And I didn't have a notebook that year, but I had one because Whataburger gave us that notebook. They gave us those school supplies.’ I think that's just so important."