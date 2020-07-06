WEST, Texas — The West Texas VA Health Care System will begin scheduling for face-to-face health care on June 8.

The start of scheduling is phase one to a three-part of the Moving Forward Plan, the clinic has for its plan to reopen.

The start of this plan will involve the primary care teams and the specialty services booking up to 25 percent of the clinic's capacity.

Following the two weeks after the first part of the phase, the clinic will plan to increase the capacity by another 25 percent.

The plan of reopening will continue to increase by 25 percent every two weeks until the clinic reaches its full capacity successfully.

Monitoring the reopening phase of the clinic will be taken seriously for the safety of veterans, staff, and visitors.

Reduced entry points will remain in place in order to maintain safety and veterans may be asked to wait in their cars until called in by the clinical staff.

VA clinical teams will begin the scheduling by contacting veterans to set up appointments.

For more information on the reopening process of the clinic, call 1-800-472-1365 or email WTXVAPublicAffairs@va.gov.