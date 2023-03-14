West Texas tomato season begins April 1

MIDLAND, Texas — Spring is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean we're done with cold weather quite yet.
For tomato growers, that means waiting a few more weeks before starting to plant.
La Casa Verde Nursery Owner Jeremy West said to wait until at least April 1 to plant tomatoes.
The reason for this advice is to avoid late season frosts, like what we are expecting this coming weekend.
But don't worry if you've already begun planting, there are still things you can do to protect your plants from freezing. The biggest thing is to cover them or bring them indoors if you can.
If you can't bring your plants indoors, try covering them with a breathable material to keep frost off the surface of the plant. This will help keep the plant safe, especially in light flash freezes like the one coming up.