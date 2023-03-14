West Texas tomato season begins April 1

Gardeners are urged to wait until April 1 to begin planting in our region.

MIDLAND, Texas — Spring is right around the corner, but that doesn't mean we're done with cold weather quite yet.

For tomato growers, that means waiting a few more weeks before starting to plant.

La Casa Verde Nursery Owner Jeremy West said to wait until at least April 1 to plant tomatoes.

The reason for this advice is to avoid late season frosts, like what we are expecting this coming weekend.

But don't worry if you've already begun planting, there are still things you can do to protect your plants from freezing. The biggest thing is to cover them or bring them indoors if you can.