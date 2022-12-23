West Texas girl celebrates Christmas with yearly song recording

The tradition started when she and her grandpa, who is a musician, recorded a song that was featured on a local radio station.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BIG SPRING, Texas — One West Texas girl is spreading holiday cheer with a unique annual tradition.

Holland is a 3rd grade student at Coahoma Elementary.

She loves being with her grandpa, Papa Bobby Barber, in his recording studio.

Bobby has a local band called "The Band Big Spring," so Holland has basically been around him playing and recording since birth. Naturally, she loves singing and dancing her heart out with her grandpa.

They both had their music professionally recorded and had it played on the local radio station, where she surprised her parents.

Since then, it has become a yearly tradition for Holland to record a Christmas song.

Her family says they are so proud of her. She hopes to continue for many more years.

In fact, she has already picked out her song for next year.