ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank is working to provide food for the children of Ector County ISD and beyond.

For the tenth year, the food bank and the school district are teaming up for the Food 2 Kids program.

"This started with one school in ECISD," said Craig Stoker with WTFB. "So it has grown and this we served 50 campuses in five counties."

The Food 2 Kids program ensures that the West Texas Food Bank will serve children ages zero to 18, even amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

