TEXAS, USA — Volunteers at the West Texas Food Bank spent their holiday giving back to the community.

At Martin Luther King Jr. Day, volunteers in Midland and Odessa worked to feed people across the Permian Basin.

Some of the things they worked on were outreach boxes, which will go to some of the outreaching areas of WTFB's 19-county service area, and boxes to ensure seniors get fed in Midland.

Additionally, volunteers also filled backpacks for the Food to Kids program.

Officials say the most important thing they can do is involve the community and says the food bank would not exist without community support.

"Even if they're out there sharing the story about what we're doing, it's so important and so impactful because not only does it help spread the word about hunger, it spreads the word about the need in our community," said Craig Stoker, Communications Director for the food bank.

Stoker also said being able to come out and get hands-on experience leaves volunteers with a sense of satisfaction that they will have truly do something to help.

The West Texas Food Bank is always looking for volunteers and donations. If you would like more information on how to help you can visit the WTFB website.

