West Texas Food Bank partners with Whataburger to kick off Hunger Action Month

Whataburger will be giving $5,000 to the West Texas Food Bank for their Food 2 kids programs.

ODESSA, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will be partnering with Whataburger to kick off Hunger Action Month.

The fast food burger chain will be donating $5,000 to the West Texas Food Bank for their Food 2 Kids programs.

This is part of Whataburger's Feeding Student Success initiative.

“The West Texas Food Bank has had so many great partnerships with Whataburger in the past, and I am so happy to kick off Hunger Action Month with their support,” said Libby Campbell, CEO West Texas Food Bank. “We look forward to having the community’s support to help end childhood hunger, and to make sure we are all Feeding Student’s Success. As we all know, a hungry child cannot learn.”

WIth every dollar donated at your local Whataburger, customers will receive a Thank You coupon for a Free Whataburger with a purchase of medium fries and a drink.