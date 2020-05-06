ODESSA, Texas — Food insecurity is something the West Texas Food Bank has been fighting for years, and the COVID-19 pandemic has only increased the need for its services.

To help the food bank meet their demands, the National Guard has been in the area helping pack and distribute pantry boxes.

Now the food bank is asking for the community to come together to help these National Guard members.

WTFB has set up a meal train to make sure that the 40 people that have been helping out don't need to worry about their own lunches.

Volunteers who are willing to provide a meal for the guard members are asked to sign up for a time slot. Meals are preferably delivered around 11 a.m.

You can also choose to simply send gift cards to allow the food bank to order food for the participants rather than deliver it yourself.

Slots are open every weekday through June 30.

If you would like to sign up for a slot, you can click here.

For more information on how to help out the West Texas Food Bank year-round or to find out how to apply for help, you can visit its website or the Facebook page.

