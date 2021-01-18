West Texas Food Bank holds volunteers days to honor MLK Day

It was the first time they've had people other than staff in their buildings since the pandemic forced them to close their doors to volunteers.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank celebrated Martin Luther King Jr. Day by honoring him through the National Day of Service.

The food bank held volunteer days in both its Midland and Odessa locations.

It was the first time they've had people other than staff in their buildings since the pandemic forced them to close their doors to volunteers.

"Food and securities are the number one problem during the pandemic and it's increasing. Therefore I chose to volunteer at the food bank to help out with that cause," said Matthew Thompson, a volunteer during Monday's event.