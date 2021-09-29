West Texas Food Bank receives donation from Whataburger

MIDLAND, Texas — Whataburger made a big donation to local food banks Wednesday.
During Hunger Action Month and Orange Spirit Week, the restaurant raised over $21,000 for the Odessa, Midland and Big Spring area.
These funds will go to help the Food 2 Kids School Pantries provide thousands of meals for children in West Texas.
"There's not always a simple way to support an organization like the food bank, especially in times where we're limited on what we can do with volunteers and we're not really doing food drives," WTFB marketing director Craig Stoker said. "This donation is going to help us get food out through our school pantries and it's really going to help us provide over 144,000 meals."
For more information about the West Texas Food Bank and its mission to prevent people in the area from going hungry, you can click or tap here.