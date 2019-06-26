MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank will break ground on a new expansion project, which includes the new XTO Energy Educational Gardens, June 27 at 10:30 a.m.

“Over the past two years we have grown into the Volunteer and Education Facility in Midland. We are so grateful the community has welcomed us with open arms, and has come out in force to volunteer and participate in classes we’ve held in our greenhouses and demonstration kitchen,” said Libby Campbell, Executive Director of the West Texas Food Bank.”

In addition to an expanded parking area, the XTO Energy Educational Gardens will host features such as two bio-domes, numerous fruit trees, raised planting beds, and many other innovative outdoor and gardening ideas new to the Permian Basin.