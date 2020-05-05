TEXAS, USA — The West Texas Food Bank is participating in Giving Tuesday on May 5.

The event is a major fundraiser for the non-profit which works to provide food to those in need across the Permian Basin.

This year, all donations will be matched up to $100,000 will be matched thanks to Juan V. Silva with the Silva Law Group, PLLC and the Permian Basin Texas Trial Lawyers Association.

Normally $5 will provide 20 meals, but when donating during this Giving Tuesday, each $5 will equal 40 meals for West Texans thanks to the doubling.

If you would like to donate, you can click here. To donate any time outside of Giving Tuesday, you can visit the West Texas Food Bank website.

Even if you can't donate today, the food bank is always accepting donations to help keep providing hunger relief all across West Texas.

The food bank is a non-profit that provides food at no cost to those in need.

WTFB has been busier than normal thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic and the oil bust. While based in Odessa, it serves 19 counties across West Texas including Brewster and Pecos Counties.

If you are in need of help, you can click here to find out how to get food on a monthly basis from a WTFB pantry.

