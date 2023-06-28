West Texas fire departments prepare for Fourth of July weekend

The holiday is a busy time for crews because of fires caused by fireworks. This is why departments in Midland and Odessa are getting prepared now.

MIDLAND, Texas — Odessa Fire Rescue is ramping up their staff and equipment in preparation for the busy Fourth of July weekend.

“We’re anticipating a busy, busy forecast for us," said OFR Captain Austin Yocham.

As they know, it's a time that brings many calls to the department.

"We’re beefing up our staffing, and putting some crash trucks and additional units in service," said Yocham. "We’re anticipating a lot of calls with the dry weather."

In both Midland and Odessa, it is illegal to pop fireworks in the city limits. It's only allowed in the county with permission from the land owner. Regardless, you should still be mindful of your surroundings.

"We just want to make sure everybody stays safe," said Yocham. "You want to be in a cleared off area in the county if you’re gonna pop them. We’re gonna have fire marshals out to assist us with coordinating that, and OPD and us at the fire station."

Not playing things safe could cost you.

"You want to be away from power lines, buildings, out of the roadway," said Yocham. "Have a water source next to you. You don’t want to cause any fires or you’ll be held liable for any damages that happen."

Yocham said the most common injuries from fireworks they've seen deal with hands and eyes.

"There’s a lot of hand and eye injuries," said Yocham. "Kids trying to throw the fireworks or point it at somebody, never point it at somebody. You don’t want to throw them, stay away. Make sure you’re supervised, not drinking alcohol while you're lighting fireworks."

With it being so hot and dry here in West Texas, the captain said the risk of fire from fireworks is greater.